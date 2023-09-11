Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones caught the attention of many when he was on Instagram live a couple of nights ago saying he was confident that the team would not trade him, sparking some speculation that he was under the influence of something that night, but he took to Twitter to address those suspicions and deny them.

“I was not on drugs or intoxicated I was enjoying my night in my crib y'all bugging💯💕🦋🐐 #GOATLIFE” Kai Jones wrote on Twitter.

Kai Jones is entering his third season in the NBA after being selected No. 19 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he has not played very much in each of his first two seasons with the Hornets.

In Jones' rookie year, he averaged 1 point per game with 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 21 games, averaging three minutes played, according to Basketball Reference.

In Jones' second year with the Hornets, he saw a jump in playing time, playing 12 minutes per game in 46 games. He averaged 3.4 points with 2.7 rebounds, according to Basketball Reference.

The Hornets are in an interesting spot. They are trying to make it back to the playoffs with a core of players that includes LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward and others.

It will be intriguing to see where the Hornets go from here, the have some pieces that could make them competitive enough to make the play-in tournament, and Brandon Miller does have a lot of potential to be a very good player.

For now, it depends a lot on the development of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.