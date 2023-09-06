At least one member of the Charlotte Hornets is excited to have forward Miles Bridges back in uniform. PJ Washington recently expressed his thoughts on Bridges' imminent return and what it might mean for Charlotte's chances of success in 2023.

“I’m just happy he’s back here and has the ability to play,” said Washington, via the Charlotte Observer. “Especially after everything he’s gone through. So, just to be here and pick up a basketball again is just a blessing for him. I’m excited for him.”

What Bridges has “gone through” is a felony domestic violence arrest that occurred in the summer of 2022, just as Bridges was preparing to hit the free agent market. Bridges eventually pleaded no contest to the felony domestic charge and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Bridges remained out of the NBA for the entirety of the 2022-23 season while the case was in limbo. On April 14, he was suspended by the league due to the incident, before signing a qualifying offer with the Hornets in July, opening the door for his return to the basketball court.

Bridges will serve the ten-game suspension to open up the 2022-23 season.

When he was on the court, Bridges was a bright spot for a Hornets team that has teetered around mediocrity for the last several years. His fast breaks with LaMelo Ball were some of the most entertaining around the league, and he also brought defensive versatility and outside shooting to a Hornets roster sorely lacking in both areas.

Charlotte opens up the 2023-24 season at home against the Atlanta Hawks on October 24.