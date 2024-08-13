It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Notre Dame football fans. The Fighting Irish have a lot of hype coming into the 2024 season. We're almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

This college football season is a big one, and it's going to look a lot different than past years. The sport is going through some major changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time during the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at what some of the most notable ones are.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you're getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans in favor of, but some still don't like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren't actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Notre Dame football has College Football Playoff goals

One team that has had high expectations in recent years but has failed to make the College Football Playoff is Notre Dame football. This will be year three of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend, and the Fighting Irish are looking to take the next step this season. Years one and two could've been a lot of worse, but they also could've been a lot better. After the way the 2022 season started, it felt like a win to finish the year at 9-4. A home loss to Marshall early in the year was disastrous, but the Fighting Irish bounced back.

Last season was a bit of the opposite. After the great start to the season, Notre Dame football's 10-3 finish was a bit disappointing. The Fighting Irish got out to a great start and were a play away from beating Ohio State at home early in the year. They couldn't get it done, and the loss definitely took the wind out of their sail a bit.

Now, the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, and the expectation for Notre Dame football is that they make it there. Because of the way that the playoff is lined up with conference champions, the Fighting Irish are unable to get a bye in the CFP, but at this point, their only focus is finding a way to get in.

One crucial thing this year for the Fighting Irish is quarterback play, and their starter is coming in as a transfer. He is certainly the most important transfer that Notre Dame has.

Riley Leonard

The Notre Dame football team will be breaking in a new QB this year, but luckily for them, it will be the experienced Riley Leonard. Leonard has spent his entire college career with Duke, but he is now with the Fighting Irish, and he will obviously have a major role this year.

Riley Leonard's season was cut short last year because of an injury, so he didn't get a lot of playing time. He was 95-165 for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions before going down with the injury. Now, he is back and healthy, and he is ready to make a big impact on this Notre Dame team.

Before Riley Leonard got injured, he put up very solid numbers during the 2022 season. He finished the year 250-391 for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was a good year, and Fighting Irish fans are hoping that he can have another productive season in 2024.

Elite QB play obviously isn't everything as Notre Dame wasn't able to achieve their goals last year with another ACC transfer starting at QB, but it will certainly go a long way. If Riley Leonard matches the hype that he has coming into this season, Notre Dame should have a good shot at making the playoff now that it is expanded to 12 teams.