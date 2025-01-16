Notre Dame women's basketball will attempt to defeat Georgia Tech on Thursday night without one of the best players in the game. According to Tyler Horka of BlueandGold.com and On3, Hannah Hidalgo will not play on Thursday night.

“Hannah Hidalgo will not play for No. 3 Notre Dame against No. 17 Georgia Tech despite being on track to suit up as of yesterday. Per a team rep, Hidalgo has ‘lingering' soreness from the ankle sprain she suffered exactly a week ago. Irish gotta do it without their best player,” Horka wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hidalgo is a superstar. She has established herself as arguably the best player in women's college basketball this season.

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is No. 3 overall in the nation, while Georgia Tech is No. 17 heading into Thursday's affair. Notre Dame still expects to win, but accomplishing that feat without Hannah Hidalgo will prove to be a difficult challenge.

Hidalgo, a 19-year-old who is currently in her second season of college basketball, is averaging 25.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 4.1 steals per outing. She is also shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Paige Bueckers is often referred to as the best player in women's college basketball right now. JuJu Watkins is also in that conversation. But what Hidalgo is accomplishing cannot be ignored. She has led Notre Dame to an outstanding season up to this point, and the team looks like a legitimate championship contender.

The hope is that Hidalgo will not have to miss too much time with her injury. Perhaps Hidalgo can return for the next game, although nothing is certain at the moment.

For now, Notre Dame women's basketball will do everything they can to defeat Georgia Tech despite Hannah Hidalgo's absence. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 PM EST on Thursday night.