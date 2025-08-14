Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain in the Green Bay Packers' season-opening showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, dealt with a groin issue later in the campaign and injured the ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow in January. The 26-year-old quarterback endured all these ailments and missed only two games, but he did not take the leap fans and analysts anticipated. The expectation is that a healthy Love can cement himself as an undeniable NFL star.

Although lingering pain is the sacrifice that athletes make for the opportunity to play professional football for a living, it is critical that the 2020 first-round draft pick is much healthier than he was last season. The Packers cannot unlock their intriguing yet mysterious passing offense unless Love is operating at least close to his best. A nagging thumb injury is the type of obstacle that could hinder his progress, along with that of the offense.

That is precisely why the medical staff and No. 10 agreed it was wise to repair the ligament in his left thumb now rather than waiting until the offseason to address it. He hit his thumb on the helmet of New York Jets defensive tackle Jay Tufele during last weekend's preseason game. With opening kickoff still a few weeks away, it was seemingly practical to undergo surgery.

“If this is in the middle of the season, it probably would have been something we didn't get the surgery on, but with it still being early and having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get surgery.”

Jordan Love says he probably wouldn’t have gotten surgery if this was the regular season. Chose to now because he has time to recover and be “fully ready for Week 1.” pic.twitter.com/FQGwSG01nf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 14, 2025

Jordan Love and the Packers are hungry for more this season

Love indeed had the procedure done, and it was reportedly successful. He is in line to start under center for the Packers' Sept. 7 clash with the Detroit Lions. While fans would like to see the franchise QB practicing and further building on-field chemistry with his teammates, they would accept some initial rustiness if it means he will be fresh during the thick of the season.

Besides, most of the Packers' wide receiver room is either out of action or banged-up at the moment. Love will take the next few days to heal up and then try to return to practice in some capacity next week. Ideally, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs and rookie Savion Williams will all make key progress by then as well.

Despite finishing 11-6 in the 2024-25 regular season, the Packers and their fans believe they had the potential to make serious noise in the NFC. The goal is to meet that standard in 2025-26. Perhaps everyone will look back and regard Jordan Love's thumb surgery as one of the campaign's defining moments.