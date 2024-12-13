Hannah Hidalgo delivered a standout performance Thursday night, leading No. 8 Notre Dame women’s basketball to a 79-68 win over Paige Bueckers and No. 2 UConn, handing the Huskies their first loss of the season. Hidalgo tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, coming within two assists of a triple-double. It marked her third game with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against a ranked opponent, tying Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu for the most such games over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info, via Alexa Philippou on X, formerly Twitter.

The Fighting Irish (8-2) took control early, building an 11-point halftime lead while holding UConn (8-1) to 0-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. UConn trimmed the deficit to one late in the third quarter, but Hidalgo responded with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to push Notre Dame’s lead back to four. Notre Dame opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run and maintained control for the rest of the game.

Notre Dame’s balanced attack also included 16 points each from Olivia Miles and Liatu King. Miles overcame an early ankle injury to contribute significantly, while King provided crucial scoring and defensive presence. The team also welcomed back forward Liza Karlen, who played her first game of the season after recovering from a preseason ankle injury, according to Curt Rallo of the Associated Press. Karlen’s return bolsters Notre Dame’s depth for the remainder of the season.

Hannah Hidalgo making a name for herself with Notre Dame women's basketball

Bueckers led UConn with 25 points, while freshman Sarah Strong added 14. The Huskies struggled from three-point range, finishing just 3-for-16, a stark contrast to Notre Dame’s efficient 10-for-18 shooting from deep. UConn was also without senior guard Azzi Fudd, who missed the game due to a knee injury sustained in their previous win over Louisville.

This win adds to Hidalgo’s growing reputation as a key player for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo (5 feet, 6 inches) ability to perform in high-stakes games draws comparisons to other stars like Clark. Hidalgo’s skill and versatility were evident throughout the game, particularly during pivotal moments like her third-quarter buzzer-beater.

Notre Dame will next host Eastern Michigan on Sunday, while UConn looks to regroup at home against Georgetown in a Big East matchup.