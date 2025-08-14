Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert will play in the preseason game this weekend against the Rams. He got his chance after asking coach Jim Harbaugh, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

“I wanted to go out there and see a pass rush,” Herbert said. After going through the rigors of practice, Herbert wanted to get the whole experience of a pass rush in the throes of a game.

“In practice as a quarterback, you don't always get the true feeling of the pass rush, so I thought it'd be helpful to go out there,” he said.

The Chargers will take on the Rams on Saturday on the road. A few days later, the Chargers cancelled a scheduled joint practice with the Rams. Recently, Harbourgh decided not to start Herbert in the Hall of Fame game against the Raiders on July 31.

Herbert is looking to build off a strong 2024 campaign. In total, he threw for 3,870 yards with 23 touchdowns and had only three interceptions. Furthermore, Herbert accumulated 306 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Herbert finished the year with a career-best passer rating of 101.7. Ultimately, the Chargers finished the season 11-6 and were eliminated in the Wild Card game against the Houston Texans.

The “ bromance ” leading the Chargers

Generally, during the preseason, the coach saves his starting QB for the regular season. However, Harbough's trust in Herbert reveals something about the nature of their relationship.

From the time Harbough was hired as head coach in 2024, a mutual respect between the two began to develop. Ever since, Harbough has passionately heralded Herbert's abilities and work ethic.

Even going as far as saying that the rest of the Chargers should elevate their game to meet Herbert's. Furthermore, Harbough believes that Herbert could be one of the greatest QBs in history.

All in all, their relationship has been characterized as a “bromance”.