Novak Djokovic may have more Grand Slam titles than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but he won't be able to match the love they have generated for the average tennis fan according to former World No. 10 Juan Monaco.

Djokovic is the current leader in Grand Slam titles won and could make it 24 with victory at Wimbledon which kicks off Monday.

He already had a claim of being the GOAT of tennis, but it's even further strengthened now following his win at the French Open last month.

Wins at Wimbledon and the US Open — which would mark the first career slam since 1969 — would all but cement it and like many in the game, Monaco acknowledges that when it comes to statistics, Djokovic will likely be the greatest of all time.

That said, he feels there's something about the way in which Nadal and Federer changed tennis that Djokovic will forever be unable to match.

“Obviously if Djokovic keeps winning trophies and Grand Slams, he can be the greatest in history, but there is something undeniable which is the way Rafa and Roger changed tennis,” Monaco told Clay (via Tennis 365). “They will always have a much bigger place reserved in the heart of the tennis fan than Djokovic.”

That's not to disrespect the Serbian superstar.

In fact, most would agree with Monaco's assessment as Djokovic essentially infiltrated the rivalry between Nadal and Federer before eventually forming the Big Three.

But that said, even with all his achievements, he is yet to win over the masses in the same way that Nadal and Federer have.

“No disrespect to Djokovic, who may be the greatest in titles, but the love for Rafa and Roger is much stronger than the love that Djokovic generated,” Monaco added.

“Djokovic is going to win more than them. But there is a distance in what Rafa and Roger generate, in the love of the fan.”

Of course, Novak Djokovic won't mind too much in the end.