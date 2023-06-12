Is Novak Djokovic the GOAT of tennis? That's the question that's being asked more and more after this weekend.

Djokovic won the French Open after a comfortable 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 win over Casper Ruud on Sunday. It was his third title in Paris, but more than anything, it was his 23rd Grand Slam win.

That notably moved him above Rafael Nadal (22) to make him the new leader in Grand Slam titles won in tennis history.

Djokovic already had a case for being the tennis GOAT prior, but now it's even more so the case for many in the sports world.

When asked how he felt about being the GOAT in his post-match press conference, the Serbian superstar was grateful for the praise, but ultimately refused to label himself with the accolade instead preferring to let others decide.

“Thank you. I don't wanna say that I am the greatest because I feel it's a disrespect for all the champions from different Eras of our sport, played in totally different way that is played today,” Djokovic said (via Jose Morgado). “Each great champ has left a legacy.”

“I leave the GOAT discussions for someone else. I have a great belief in myself and what I'm capable of doing. This trophy is a confirmation of the level of tennis I still can produce. Grand Slams are my check list at the moment.”

The scary thing is Novak Djokovic could still keep playing at this level for a few more years at the least, so it's more than possible he only increases his Grand Slam tally from here on out.

That would only further solidify his case as the GOAT in the eyes of many.