With his victory in the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic made history with his 23rd Grand Slam title. After the win, Djokovic spoke to his success and the people who helped get him there.

Djokovic took down Casper Rudd in straight sets – 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to capture his third French Open title. The spectacular Serbian took the podium after his victory to express what the win meant to him.

“A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam. The four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport. Every single player dreams of being in this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times. It's an incredible feeling.”

Djokovic spent plenty of time thanking his family and supporters. He sent a message to any aspiring tennis star to live in the moment and not focus on too much of the past or future.

However, to reach Djokovic's level, it's going to take much more than just living in the moment.

Now a 23-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history. He now has three more Grand Slams than Roger Federer. The only person in the sport of tennis to match Djokovic's 23 Grand Slams is the legendary Serena Williams.

Djokovic will look to continue his winning ways when he takes part in Wimbledon. But his performance at the French Open won't soon be forgotten. The win gave Djokovic another major title. It also further allowed him to write his name in the tennis history books with red ink.