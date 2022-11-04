Nuggets’ heartfelt gift to Nikola Jokic after breaking Wilt Chamberlain record

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players the league has ever seen, possessing a rare blend of sublime touch around the hoop, all-world playmaking, and a sweet shooting stoke from the perimeter all the while being a 6’11 behemoth. There’s a reason he’s been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons.

During the Nuggets’ latest win, a 122-110 victory over the peskier-than-expected Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic etched his name into the history books once more, having surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in history by a center with 79 after a 15 point, 13 rebound, and 14 assist-effort.

And with the Joker beloved in the Nuggets locker room, his teammates expressed their congratulations by giving their star center a game ball signed by every player in the roster.

Per Mike Singer of the Denver Post:

The #Nuggets are presenting a signed game ball to Nikola Jokic on the night he passed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center. Joker’s now got 79. pic.twitter.com/JpGWjXefbZ — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 4, 2022

That will definitely put a smile on Nikola Jokic’s face, as he’s an ardent believer in the importance of team basketball. In addition, while the player who dropped the gaudy statline will grab the most headlines, triple doubles are still a bit of a team stat, specifically assists, as the recipient of the passes still have to put the ball through the hoop.

And surely enough, Jokic gave a shoutout to his teammates, especially after they stepped up during the fourth quarter after the Thunder took the lead.

“It’s nice. It’s not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates. I just wanted to remember one day, when I find that ball in a closet, just to see who I played with,” Jokic said.

While Nikola Jokic’s achievement is definitely worthy of praise, it’s difficult to think that he won’t be kicking himself for having turned the ball over a whopping 10 times (!), giving him an ignominious quadruple-double. Thankfully, the Nuggets still came out on top behind Aaron Gordon’s 27 points, and Jamal Murray came alive in the fourth quarter as well, scoring 14 of his 24 points in the payoff period to ice the Thunder.

The Nuggets will look to continue their winning ways as they host the 5-3 San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on Saturday night.