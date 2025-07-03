Since being hired as the Denver Nuggets' full-time head coach, David Adelman has continued to build his intriguing inaugural coaching staff. In his latest move, the first-year coach hired former Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley.

The 14-year NBA veteran will join Adelman's staff as his top assistant, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Adelman previously added former point guard J.J. Barea to his coaching staff, making Dudley his second former NBA player hire.

Dudley has been with the Mavericks since 2021. He signed with the team immediately concluding his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Dudley never played for Dallas, he briefly played for Jason Kidd on the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014-2015.

Dudley's joining the Nuggets makes him the fourth member of the Mavericks' 2024-2025 coaching staff to change teams in the offseason. God Shammgod, Sean Sweeney and Alex Jensen all already signed with new teams, forcing Kidd to replace nearly his entire staff.

Jared Dudley joins David Adelman's inaugural coaching staff

As the newest members of the Nuggets' coaching staff, Dudley and Barea join Adelman's crew, which is mainly comprised of Mike Malone's former assistants. Adelman, who worked on Malone's staff from 2017 to 2025, maintained most of the same employees who led the team to the 2023 championship.

Despite the Nuggets' disappointing 2024-2025 campaign, they opted to retain Adelman immediately following their season-ending loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following Malone's surprising release, Adelman finished out the season as the interim head coach.

While Adelman has not been a head coach since leading Lincoln High School in 2011, he is the son of longtime coach Rick Adelman. The older Adelman most recently coached the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011 to 2014, during which he hired his son as his assistant. David Adelman remained with the Timberwolves for two seasons after his father's retirement before joining Malone's staff in Denver.