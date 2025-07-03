Former NBA guard Cuttino Mobley recently shared that Hall of Famer Yao Ming possessed playmaking abilities similar to Nikola Jokic, but was limited by the offensive system employed during his time with the Houston Rockets.

Speaking on the latest episode of the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Mobley reflected on his time with Yao in Houston and expressed that the 7-foot-6 center was more than just a dominant post scorer.

“What people don’t understand about Yao. He could pass the ball, like Joker, he could've done that,” Mobley said. “It’s just the offense didn’t. Say we would’ve had Rick Adelman, for a fact, you would’ve seen more of Yao Ming. Like that Chris Webber, that Vlade Divac, Brad Miller type of passing. He had all of it.”

Mobley, who played alongside Ming from 2002 to 2004, pointed to coaching philosophies at the time as a major reason why Ming’s full skill set was not on display.

“The only thing is, is that coach would stop us on the offense,” Mobley continued. “Instead of letting us play on the offense, he played kind of that Pat Riley back in the day possession ball. So with 70 something possessions that’s it. We’re going to make this ugly. Where if you have talented individuals on the other side, now you’re making us think. Offense isn’t about thinking, it has to be more fluid.”

Yao played eight seasons with the Rockets after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 NBA Draft. During his career, he averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the field across 486 appearances. He logged 32.5 minutes per game and was known for his soft shooting touch, size, and court awareness.

Although foot and ankle injuries ultimately shortened his NBA tenure, Ming earned eight All-Star selections, was named to five All-NBA teams (including two Second Team honors), and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2003. His impact extended beyond the stat sheet, helping globalize the NBA, particularly in China.

Yao’s No. 11 jersey was retired by the Rockets in 2017, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson.

Jokic, the current face of the Denver Nuggets and a three-time MVP, has become known for his elite passing, vision, and ability to run the offense from the center position. He was named Finals MVP in 2023 and has averaged 7.2 assists per game throughout his career. Jokic finished the 2024–25 season averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from three across 70 games. Mobley’s comments suggest that Yao may have had a similar skill profile, but played in an era and system that did not fully unlock those talents.

Yao remains a central figure in Rockets history and continues to influence the game internationally as the president of the Chinese Basketball Association.