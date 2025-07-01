The Denver Nuggets rattled the NBA world Monday. They delivered one massive roster shakeup to start NBA free agency. All by moving Michael Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. landed with the Brooklyn Nets in the bombshell Cam Johnson deal. But Denver moves away from an integral piece who teamed with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the 2023 Nuggets. The same Nuggets team that captured the franchise's first NBA Finals crown.

Porter went on to average 16.2 points per game throughout his Denver career. The Nuggets valued his sharpshooting from behind the arc — nailing 40.6% from three-point land.

The small forward now leaves the Rocky Mountains after delivering 18.2 PPG. Denver fell to eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

Yet Porter's departure sparked multiple fan reactions across the internet. With some Nuggets fans losing their minds over the deal.

Fans react to blockbuster Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets trade

Porter Jr. goes from the 5,280 foot elevation to a place 59 feet above sea level.

The move sparked surprise posts, and fans appreciating Porter Jr.'s efforts.

“For all the slander we’ve thrown at you, you’ll still always be a 2023 NBA Champion. Thank you, Michael Porter Jr.,” one Nuggets fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, however, brought up how overpriced Porter's contract became.

Forgot how bad that Michael Porter Jr. contract was, sheesh pic.twitter.com/tqmBJfevy2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Other fans still handed Porter their praise. One thanking him for everything he contributed in the mountain region.

“He's been the consummate professional in Denver, one of the hardest workers on the team and he's overcome EVERYTHING on his way to being an NBA Champion,” the fan shared.

Former Kansas City sports anchor Jared Koller acknowledged that Porter's contract placed Denver in a bind. But that doesn't prevent the thank you posts to keep pouring in.

“Nuggets fans were ready for Michael Porter Jr.’s contract to leave town, but Denver doesn’t win a championship without MPJ. Hope that’s not forgotten,” Koller posted.

Denver managed to pull one swift move after the trade. Bruce Brown is returning on a one-year deal. Brown played with Porter, Jokic, Murray and that '23 title winning team.