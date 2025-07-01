The Denver Nuggets have been busy this offseason as the front office aims to build an improved roster around superstar Nikola Jokic. So far this offseason, the team has moved on from Russell Westbrook (for now), Dario Saric, and Michael Porter Jr., but it's the players that the team has managed to acquire that make the organization the true winners of the 2025 NBA free agency period.

After letting go of three players, the Nuggets have managed to acquire Cameron Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. All four players have a history of performing well and provide Denver with the necessary depth needed to improve next season.

Of the three players lost, Porter was the biggest contributor for the Nuggets last season. In the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the three-point line. But Denver felt it was necessary to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cameron Johnson.

Johnson, who is 28 years old, provides similar production from the power forward position. Playing for the Nets last season, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while owning a 47.5% field goal percentage and shooting 39.0% from deep.

That leaves the other three acquisitions to compare with the two that the Nuggets chose to walk away from. In comparison, what Denver is losing from Westbrook and Saric is being replaced by improved production from Brown, Valanciunas, and Hardaway.

Those three players create a more complete roster for the team, as Brown and Hardaway will step in on the wings while Valanciunas brings consistency as a backup center. Overall, the Nuggets have improved the roster quite a bit in terms of production and roster fit. That is, on paper at least.

Although it's still early on in the offseason and more players could be signed during the NBA free agency period, the Nuggets are shaping up to be a beast in the Western Conference once again.

