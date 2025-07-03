Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA career may be coming to a close, casting doubt on his short-term future with the Denver Nuggets.

According to BasketNews reporters Donatas Urbonas and Karolis Tiškevičius, the 33-year-old Lithuanian center is “close” to accepting a lucrative three-year offer from EuroLeague powerhouse Panathinaikos Athens. The deal is reportedly worth nearly €12 million, or approximately $12.9 million USD.

Valanciunas, who was recently traded to the Nuggets from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for veteran forward Dario Saric, has played 13 seasons in the NBA. The report from BasketNews suggests that Valanciunas is seriously weighing a return to Europe, where his professional career began before joining the NBA in 2012.

“BasketNews sources indicate that the Lithuanian national team center was lured by Panathinaikos' three-year offer worth nearly €12 million,” the outlet reported.

The Nuggets acquired Valanciunas earlier this week as part of a roster restructuring. His current NBA contract runs through the 2025–26 season, with Denver set to pay him $10.4 million this year. However, the team holds a $10 million option for the 2026–27 season, giving them flexibility should he choose to remain in the NBA.

Nuggets risk losing Jonas Valanciunas shortly after trade with Kings

Valanciunas spent last season with both the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2 assists per game across 81 appearances. In Washington, he produced 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 20.1 minutes over 49 games. Following a midseason trade to Sacramento, his role diminished slightly, as he logged 8.7 points and 7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 32 games.

Over the course of his NBA career, Valanciunas has been a consistent interior presence, posting averages of 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 25 minutes per contest. He began his NBA journey with the Toronto Raptors before making stops with the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Wizards, and Kings.

Should Valanciunas finalize the deal with Panathinaikos, Denver would lose a key rotational big man shortly after acquiring him. His departure would leave the Nuggets with limited veteran depth at the center position behind Nikola Jokic, where options remain thin heading into next season.

Panathinaikos recently won the 2024 EuroLeague championship and remains one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. The addition of Valanciunas would further solidify their frontcourt and provide the Lithuanian center a prominent role outside the NBA.

As of Thursday, neither the Nuggets nor Valanciunas have publicly commented on the reports. His official decision is expected in the coming days.