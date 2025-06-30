After moving on from Michael Porter Jr. by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets reunite with a former NBA champion in Bruce Brown.

Brown returns to the team he won a championship with on a one-year deal, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Free agent Bruce Brown Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. The 2023 NBA champion for the Nuggets returns to Denver. CAA's Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann finalized the deal tonight with the Nuggets,” Charania said.

Brown has been a journeyman after leaving the Nuggets' championship squad in the 2023 offseason. He's since played for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans for the last two seasons. This past campaign saw him average 8.3 points, four rebounds and two assists per game after 41 appearances for the Raptors and Pelicans.

More Denver Nuggets News
LeBron James number 23 photoshopped in Nuggets jersey
Nuggets’ trade proposal for LeBron James after Rich Paul commentsBailey Bassett ·
LeBron James with the logos of every NBA team in the background.
Ranking 5 best LeBron James trade destinations after Rich Paul’s bombshell Lakers quotesBailey Bassett ·
Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (left) and forward Luka Doncic (right) during the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
Nuggets rumors: Denver targeting former Luka Doncic teammate for coaching positionRichard Pereira ·
Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman looks at the score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Nuggets letting G League Rookie of the Year goRichard Pereira ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks to an official during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Shams puts all Nuggets Nikola Jokic trade speculation to bedJackson Stone ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoot free throws in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Nuggets’ nightmare scenario that would lead to unthinkable Nikola Jokic tradeZachary Howell ·