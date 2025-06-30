After moving on from Michael Porter Jr. by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets reunite with a former NBA champion in Bruce Brown.

Brown returns to the team he won a championship with on a one-year deal, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Free agent Bruce Brown Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. The 2023 NBA champion for the Nuggets returns to Denver. CAA's Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann finalized the deal tonight with the Nuggets,” Charania said.

Brown has been a journeyman after leaving the Nuggets' championship squad in the 2023 offseason. He's since played for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans for the last two seasons. This past campaign saw him average 8.3 points, four rebounds and two assists per game after 41 appearances for the Raptors and Pelicans.