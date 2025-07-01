The Denver Nuggets entered the 2025 NBA offseason with one goal. MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic was in desperate need of depth in the Western Conference playoffs. After Denver traded for Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets, the Nuggets became a team to watch. General manager Ben Tenzer swung a trade with the Sacramento Kings one day later, landing Jonas Valanciunas.

The move sees Valanciunas and Dario Saric swapping teams, giving Jokic the backup he needs. Throughout his career, the two-time MVP's on-off numbers are some of the worst in league history. Valanciunas is a 13-year veteran who can step in and help keep the Nuggets afloat when their leader rests.

The center has two years left on his deal, costing Denver around $20 million dollars in total. Saric, on the other hand, joins Sacramento on an expiring deal. The move opens up cap space for the Kings next summer, allowing them to pursue stars like Mikal Bridges and Trae Young.

Valanciunas joins Johnson and Bruce Brown as the newest members of the Nuggets. Upon their arrival, David Adelman can comfortably go nine players deep, ten if Denver can bring Russell Westbrook back.

Here are out grades for the deal on both sides.

Denver Nuggets: B

While this trade fills a need for the Nuggets, a lot of it hinges on Valanciunas' future production. After 12 seasons of averaging more than ten points per game, the veteran struggled in Sacramento down the stretch of the season. While a lot of that could be attributed to playing alongside a non-shooting big in Domantas Sabonis, his production dip is worth noting.

He is not the player he once was, but Denver does not need him to be. Valanciunas will have a smaller workload behind Jokic, giving him the opportunity to punish backup centers on the glass. Another plus he brings to the Nuggets is his ability to set screens. At 6'11” and 265 lbs., Valanciunas can set bone-crushing screens to free up shooters.

Sacramento Kings: C+

The reason why the Kings made this trade is obvious. At this point, the question is which big-nam freee agent Sacramento will pursue next summer. Daric's contract will be off the books at that point, but the 2026 NBA free agent class is not a very deep one. Young and Bridges are two of the bigger names, but both are likely to stay with their team.

The Kings have stolen free agents from other teams in the past, but none of them were big names. With a team led by Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento has one last season to try and figure things out in the Western Conference. Even with all of the money they will have at their disposal next summer, it means nothing if they don't have a plan.