Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. get critical injury update for 2022-23 season

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are still recovering from their respective injuries, but hopes are high they’ll be ready for the Denver Nuggets when the 2022-23 season rolls in.

In an interview with The Athletic, new Nuggets GM Calvin Booth shared some positive updates on the recovery of the two stars, noting that they “both look promising.” Murray has been spotted putting in some on-court work over the past few weeks, so he definitely seems on track for a return sooner rather than later.

As for MPJ, Booth admitted that the youngster is taking it slowly. However, it hasn’t stopped from doing some drills and working out.

“We saw Jamal play in our gym the other day; he’s moving while cutting well. When you have an injury of that nature, you just wonder about the apprehension in certain situations. You’re starting to see that dissipate more, which is good. As long as he’s comfortable moving and exploding and knowing that like he might be in some uncomfortable positions, but he’s not going to hurt himself again, I think that’ll be useful,” Booth explained. “As far as Mike goes, I think he just kind of takes it slow and steady. Feels great. He’s shooting. He’s lifting a lot, working on getting healthy. So, I think they’re both in good places.”

Jamal Murray missed the whole 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury he suffered in the campaign prior. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. had a back injury that required surgery, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the past season after playing just nine games.

Calvin Booth shared his expectations that both players will be fully healthy in 2022-23, but he noted they’ll be wary of back-to-backs until the two becomes more comfortable.

“Yeah, I definitely think they’ll both be healthy. Especially with the nature of Mike’s injury, and even Jamal, we’ll probably have to be wary about back-to-backs and things of that nature. As we get close to the season Coach Malone and I will sit down with performance staff and map out a plan for what that looks like during the regular season,” Booth added.

The Nuggets are projected to be title contenders with Murray and Porter Jr. returning, but there is no doubt that it heavily relies on their ability to get healthy. Denver did improve the roster around Nikola Jokic, though, adding Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope among others to balance out the roster.