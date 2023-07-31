It's been nearly two full months since Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets ended the franchise's search for that elusive NBA title. But Murray is still (and understandably so) on a high after that incredible run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The high-scoring guard even reminded everyone of the amazing feat he put together in the last postseason with a three-emoji reaction to a tweet underscoring his playoff brilliance.

Although Nikola Jokic was the real start of the show for the Nuggets (whether he admits that or not), the truth is that the Nuggets wouldn't have likely won the championship without the astounding performance of Jamal Murray, who averaged 26.1 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.5 steals, while shooting 39.6 percent from behind the arc.

Murray was at his most incredible form in the series during the Nuggets' demolition of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. In that series, the former Kentucky star put up an average of 32.5 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the floor and 40.5 percent from the 3-point region. He was nearly unstoppable on offense against the Lakers, who had no answer to the juggernaut Murray unleashed on them through four games.

Now that Murray and the Nuggets are the reigning NBA champs, the next challenge for them is to do it all over again in the 2023-24 campaign. That's going to be easier said than done, but so long as Murray and Jokic are healthy, the Nuggets will remain a tough team to take down.