This is one of the most incredible stories in NBA history.

The Denver Nuggets went from a Conference Finals run in the 2020 Bubble, to a second-round exit in 2021, to a first-round exit in 2022.

Most teams who go through something like this would do something drastic. But Denver believed in destiny.

Jamal Murray came back from ACL surgery. Michael Porter Jr came back from back surgery. Jeff Green came back from a 5-hour open-heart surgery. These are career-ending injuries for most players. Belief brought them to their destiny today.

Aaron Gordon spent 70% of his career in Orlando being known for nothing more than second-best dunker. When he got traded, 95% of fans couldn’t care less. But as destiny would have it, he played the biggest games of his career in another Florida zip code.

Nobody has played for more NBA teams than Ish Smith. 13 years and 13 teams later, he finally reaches his destiny.

Nikola Jokic was snubbed from a third straight MVP. Hindsight is 20/20, but he became the best player in the world in 20 playoff games. His true destiny? Finals MVP.

This team was built through the draft. They filled in the gaps with a mesh of misunderstood talents. They committed to a beautiful brand of team basketball.

“They beat an eighth, fourth, seventh and eighth seed!”

No. They beat KD-Book, Bron-AD, and Jimmy-Bam.

“They have no chance at becoming a dynasty.” Except they joined the Lakers, Warriors and Spurs as only teams in the last 25 years with less than five losses in a title run. The Nuggets could’ve fired their coach. They could’ve split up Jokic and Murray. They could’ve quit.

Instead, they took a hard look at themselves and believed it was their destiny to win a championship together.

What a season. And what a story. This is the real reason Denver’s first NBA championship is truly so special.