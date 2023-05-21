A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jamal Murray is leaving the entire basketball universe in awe with his exploits in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The dynamic Denver Nuggets point guard led his team to a 119-108 crushing of LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 3 in Los Angeles Saturday night.

Count Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young among those thrilled by Jamal Murray’s performance.

“Jamal in his bag right now !” Young tweeted, as he watched Murray relentlessly carve up the Lakers’ defense.

“Jamal Murray tripping dawg! 🤣,” said Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Murray set the tone early in Game 3. He took up from where he left off in Game 2, as he scored 30 points in the first two quarters of Game 3. He finished with 37 points on 15-for-29 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and six assists along with two steals in 32 minutes of floor duty for the Nuggets, who are now just a win away from clinching a berth in the 2023 NBA Finals. Murray also had 37 points (23 in the fourth) in Game 2.

On a night when two-time league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was not shooting as efficiently as he usually does, Murray put the Nuggets on his back and carried them to the victory. Jokic still came up with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 9-for-19.

Jamal Murray and the Nuggets can get the job done in this series as soon as Game 4 on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are some of the other reactions to Jamal Murray’s explosion in Game 3 from other NBA players:

He wildin — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) May 21, 2023

They not gone guard him? — Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) May 21, 2023