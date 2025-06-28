The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, the reigning Home Run Derby champion, has officially opted out of the 2025 event, choosing instead to focus on staying healthy and contributing to the team’s second-half playoff run. The decision, confirmed via AM 570 LA Sports, comes after Hernandez cited concerns related to a past groin injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

Hernandez talked about his decision shortly after it was made, via Scott Geirman of Dodger Blue.

“I was considering it at the beginning, but not right now,” Hernandez said. “Because last year, when I finished the Home Run Derby, I was a little tired, tight. My body was a little tired, and with the injury that I had with my groin this year, I don’t want to put anything at risk.”

Hernandez made history in 2024 by becoming the first Dodgers player to win the Home Run Derby, defeating Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals at Globe Life Field. His victory was a highlight in a season where he also slugged 33 home runs in his debut campaign with the Dodgers and earned an All-Star selection.

This season, Hernandez again got off to a strong start. Through his first 32 games, he posted a .305 batting average with 33 RBIs before being sidelined in May with a left groin strain/adductor issue. He spent nearly two weeks on the 10-day injured list but returned quickly and has remained a central figure in the Dodgers’ lineup.

His absence from the Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta means the field will proceed without the defending champion. So far, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves and Cal Raleigh of the Mariners are the only confirmed participants. Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz also declined to participate.

Although Hernandez will not compete in the Derby, he has advanced to Phase 2 of All-Star voting as a finalist among National League outfielders. Even though the fans may be disappointed by his decision, Teoscar Hernandez has remained consistent that his top priority is helping the Dodgers in their pursuit of a World Series title.