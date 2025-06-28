The Balitmore Orioles stunned the MLB world with their remarkable performance against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Going into the series opener, the Orioles lost six of their last 10 games. In their previous series against the Texas Rangers, they lost two out of three games, losing the scoring margin 13-11.

They face Tampa Bay once again, a team they lost two out of three contests against two weeks ago. This time, however, Baltimore made a statement win.

They scored three or more runs in five innings as their offense overwhelmed the Rays' bullpen. As a result, they finished with 22 runs, their most in a game since 2000.

The @Orioles score 22 runs in a game for the first time since 2000!

What's next for Orioles after win vs. Rays

It took a while for the Orioles to explode with their offense against the Rays throughout Friday night.

The Rays jumped out to a 7-5 lead after four innings, showing fans in attendance that they were in for a scoring affair. Unfortunately for the visitors, they only scored one last run while the Orioles boomed with 17 from the fifth inning onward.

Baltimore was relentless with their hitting, landing 22 hits in their 46 at-bats. They even got four home runs throughout the game, getting them from Jackson Holiday, Gunnar Henderson, Gary Sanchez, and Coby Mayo.

The pitcher who got the win on Baltimore's behalf was Tomoyuki Sugano. He was on the mound for five innings as he struck out two batters while allowing nine hits and seven runs. He finished with a 4.06 ERA after the game ended.

Baltimore improved to a 35-46 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL East Division standings. They are four games behind the Boston Red Sox and nine games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Rays. The contest will take place on June 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET.