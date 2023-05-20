A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that the Denver Nuggets would not have a commanding 2-0 series lead over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had it not been for Jamal Murray. The Nuggets star was a man on a mission in their Game 1 victory, and he once again came out as the hero in Denver’s 108-103 win in Game 2 on Thursday night.

However, despite his heroics not only against the Lakers but throughout the NBA Playoffs, Murray still isn’t getting the recognition he deserves as one of the top combo guards in the NBA today. Even Murray himself is adamant that he’s done enough to demand more respect for his name:

“I don’t think I get enough respect as I should be,” Murray told Marc J. Spears of Andscape on Thursday night. “I’m better than a lot of players in the league. Every time I see rankings of guys I think, ‘Man, that is crazy.’ Maybe it’s because I have been out for so long. But if we win the chip, it changes everything.”

He’s absolutely right. Nothing will silence his doubters more than winning an NBA title. It won’t be an easy task by any means, but if Murray and the Nuggets actually do it, then it should erase any doubt with regard to Jamal Murray getting the recognition he deserves as a bona fide star.

“Even when we win, they talk about the other team,” Murray said (h/t NBA on Reddit). “It just fuels us a little more. And it’ll be sweeter when we win the chip”