A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James had a forgettable evening in their Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still put forth a commendable performance, but there’s no denying that this was far from his best game in the NBA Playoffs.

One LeBron moment during the contest that fans will remember for all the wrong reasons, though, is his botched dunk attempt in the second quarter:

If you ask Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, this missed dunk was actually a turning point in the game — one that ultimately played a significant role in the Lakers letting Game 2 slip away from them:

“A big turning point in the game was the LeBron mishap on the dunk,” Green said. “That takes an eight-point lead to a 10-point lead. You get a time out there, everything’s rolling, right? … The rhythm is off. The game is no longer flowing like it was flowing leading up to that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dray thinks Bron’s missed dunk last night changed the whole rhythm of the game 👀 Full episode exclusively in the B/R app (link in bio) @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/LCPK0d2HKh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2023

For what it’s worth, LeBron missed the wide-open dunk early in the second quarter. You could argue that it had an ultimately insignificant impact on the outcome of Game 2, but as Green said, it significantly changed the complexity of the game at that point in time. The Lakers would have taken a lot of momentum off of that showtime dunk, and they could have very easily used that as a jumping point to blow the game wide open.

However, LeBron James ended up shockingly missing what would have been a free two points. The rest, as they say, is history.