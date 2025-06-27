Seattle Mariners switch hitter Cal Raleigh has done the unthinkable in more ways than one this season. He is redefining what is possible at the catcher position, while also giving Aaron Judge true competition in what was initially supposed to be one of the least suspenseful MVP races in recent MLB history. The Big Dumper is on pace to break the New York Yankees superstar's American League home run record, thereby cementing his 2025 campaign as the greatest a backstop has ever produced.

He is not limiting himself to regular season accolades, however. Raleigh is determined to win the ultimate power competition. The Big Dumper is officially entering the HR Derby, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. His 32 dingers are four better than reigning MVPs Judge and Shohei Ohtani, who are tied for second with 28.

Although this marks the third consecutive season in which Raleigh has cleared the 30-homer mark, he is experiencing a year full of milestones. The former third-round draft pick is already a lock for his first Silver Slugger, is trending toward his first 40-plus HR campaign and will soon represent the Mariners and AL in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his big-league career. Now, he will also compete in his first derby, and vie for his first long-ball crown in Atlanta Braves' Truist Park.

The 28-year-old joins 2023 National League MVP and local favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. as the only announced participants in the annual spectacle. A Cal Raleigh win would carry great significance amid his team's consistent inconsistencies.

Mariners fans need something to latch onto after another uneven first half

Despite presently owning sole possession of the final AL Wild Card slot, the Mariners (41-39) still look quite vulnerable overall. Their lineup remains shaky and top pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are still trying to find their footing after each serving lengthy stints on the injured list earlier this season. Fans will implode if they watch their M's fall bitterly short of the playoffs yet again — missed the postseason by just one game in each of the last two years.

Raleigh is doing everything possible to propel this club toward October, while also giving fans something to enjoy just in case Seattle stumbles down the stretch. Besides the aforementioned 32 home runs, which shatters Johnny Bench's pre-All-Star break catcher record of 28, he has a .275 batting average, MLB-best 69 RBIs, a .380 on-base percentage, .651 slugging percentage and 1.031 OPS through 79 games. He is not just making a huge impact with his bat, though.

Raleigh ranks in the top-10 in catcher framing runs and is the reigning Platinum Glove winner. Considering all he has done behind the plate, and from both sides of it, many people believe this man deserves ultimate recognition from MVP voters. There is still a long way to go before such matters can be settled, but Raleigh has already put together a magnificent season in just three month's time.

He will try to help the Mariners get back in the win column in Friday's road game versus the Texas Rangers (40-41). Perhaps the Big Dumper can give fans another preview of what they may experience in large doses at the 2025 Home Run Derby.