DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks held an introductory press conference for 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg on Friday. After the press conference, Mark Cuban — who was in attendance — took some time to speak to reporters. Cuban was asked about Dirk Nowitzki and Flagg, to which he provided a “trash talk” comparison.

“Dirk would talk his game and tell you what he was going to do,” Cuban told reporters. “And you see that with Cooper, too. Cooper likes to talk trash. The difference was… Dirk would say it in German and no one understood it. So now someone needs to ask him (Flagg) if he knows any foreign languages.”

Cuban is clearly impressed with Flagg. The No. 1 overall pick out of Duke features a bright ceiling. Perhaps someday he will also have a statue built next to Nowitzki's in Dallas.

Of course, that is a high expectation. For now, Cooper Flagg is simply focused on what he can control.

“I'm coming in just trying to learn and trying to get better every single day,” Flagg told reporters during the press conference. “I think I can do that to the best of my ability… Expectations and pressure, other people will put on me and our team will kind of work itself out. I'm just trying to come in and be the best that I can be.”

The Mavericks are excited for the future with Cooper Flagg now on the roster. Dallas could potentially compete for a championship within the next year or two given the potential of the team. Anthony Davis will lead the way early in 2025-26 alongside Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson. Kyrie Irving is expected to return from injury later in the year.

There is plenty of competition in the Western Conference. However, this Mavs squad will be a team worth closely monitoring throughout the 2025-26 campaign.