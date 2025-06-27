The 2025 NBA Draft resulted in plenty of headline-making moves. Cooper Flagg officially joins the Dallas Mavericks, while Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe emerged as the No. 2 and 3 picks on the night. On the other hand, round 1 of the draft also gave us some surprisingly low picks for highly-rated prospects, including Orlando Magic’s new guard Jase Richardson.

In his solitary season at Michigan State, Richardson averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while being named third-team All-Big Ten. The son of former Orlando star Jason Richardson, Jase was selected as the No. 25 pick and has the potential to immediately make an impact. He joins a list of several highly-rated prospects who could easily have gone earlier in the 2025 NBA Draft.

1. Jase Richardson – Orlando Magic (No. 25)

Orlando Magic held on to this one pick despite trading away a host of picks for Desmond Bane earlier. What sets Richardson apart is the fact that the 19-year-old can immediately contribute while also holding potential to become a future star.

Jase Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.2% during his freshman year. His stock had gone down in the buildup to the draft due to his small frame. However, Jase’s midrange jumper and basketball IQ make him a player who can excel on both ends of the court. Jase is a gritty defender capable of taking on much bigger players and should excel in the NBA once he settles.

2. Hugo Gonzalez – Boston Celtics (No. 28)

The Celtics opted for Real Madrid’s Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick. A 19-year-old wing who has a tendency to create high-intensity plays, Gonzalez is a walking highlight reel. Gonzalez was not a starter at Madrid, and still has plenty to improve offensively.

He averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per game for Madrid last season. Celtics president Brad Stevens expressed after the draft that Gonzalez will immediately join the first team, per NESN. While he may not immediately make a major impact, Gonzalez’s drive and intensity made him an attractive proposition for the Celtics.

3. Kasparas Jakucionis – Miami Heat (No. 20)

Article Continues Below

Drafted 20th overall by the Miami Heat, Jakucionis is another player many thought might be drafted earlier. The 6-foot-6 Lithuanian guard has consistently shown a high level of basketball IQ and scoring ability. He averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game, did not even work out with Miami as he was expected to be drafter much earlier.

Jakucionis is an elite playmaker and has all the ingredients to develop into a proper star at Miami. His offensive maturity and vision more than make up for his inconsistent defence, something the 19-year-old can eventually improve.

4. Cedric Coward – Portland Trail Blazers (No. 11)

Coward was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who sent the No. 16 pick Yang Hansen, a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando, and two future second-round picks for him. While the assets are considerable, the Grizzlies get a 21-year-old 3-and-D star capable of making an immediate impact in return.

Coward has shot 38.8% in his career from the 3-point zone and is a disruptor on the other end of the court. He has a combined 2.5 blocks and steals per game, which means he has all the tools to become an elite two-way star. Crowder could easily have been a top-10 pick considering his immediate value, and averaged 17.7 points and seven rebounds for Washington State last season.

5. Khaman Maluach – Phoenix Suns (No. 10)

Khaman Maluach is another player who adds immediate value. The Phoenix Suns needed a starting center to replace Mark Williams, and in Maluach have one who was initially expected to be a lottery pick. Alongside Orlando Magic, they seem to be the biggest winners from the 2025 NBA draft.

A 7-foot-2, 253-pound center with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Maluach averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season for Duke. The Suns are looking to move on from Kevin Durant and have added a polished youngster who can eventually become their defensive anchor. His stock, as well as the fact that Phoenix needed interior presence, makes him a standout pick.