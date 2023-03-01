Nikola Jokic is a gift that just keeps giving for Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets. He unwrapped yet another present for the Nuggets Tuesday night when he led his team to a 133-112 win on the road against the Houston Rockets by putting together a triple-double stat line.

Nikola Jokic is having so incredible a season that Nuggets fans might be starting to take him for granted. For Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, that’s one of the last things he’d want himself to feel.

“I think all of us in Denver, I challenge myself to do this, to never take it [Jokic’s brilliance ] for granted,” Malone said to reporters during the postgame press conference.

“He is a unique person who doesn’t want any of the attention or credit,” Malone added. “He just wants to go about his business and help this team win its first championship.”

Nikola Jokic went about his business versus the Rockets, racking up 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field with 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just 28 minutes of work. That was also his 100th career triple-double.

While there are others who’d say that Jokic’s numbers are a product of stat-padding, there are guys like Malone who know better than to not appreciate the on-court accomplishments of the Serbian.

On the season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc.

Jokic and the Nuggets will take a rest for two days before resuming work on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies at home.