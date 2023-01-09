By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

After closing out the WWE calendar year with Deadl1ne, NXT has been afforded the first named show of 2023 in New Year’s Evil, a show that technically isn’t a “Premium Live Event” – the next NXT PLE isn’t until Vengence Day in February – but features a card worthy of a commercial-free experience thanks to a marquee championship match, a 20-women Battle Royal for a shot at Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship, and a few more qualifying contests to boot.

Will Grayson Waller, the “21st Century Success Story,” overcome the odds – and Bron Breakker – to become the 28th NXT World Champion? Or will the second-generation Steiner pull out the W like he has oh so many times before and reset the deck for Shawn Michaels to build up another worthy challenger for his proverbial crown?

Though it may not be the biggest card of the year, may not have the most intrigue, or even have the most belts on the line, this is the first named card of the year, and that holds special value. With Tuesday rapidly approaching, why not make some bold predictions for NXT New Year’s Evil?

3. Indi Hartwell wins the 20-women Battle Royal

After securing the NXT Women’s World Championship on the first episode of NXT television following Deadl1ne – though mostly because of Mandy Rose’s firing – Roxanne Perez is looking for her first challenger for her shiny new belt. Fortunately, Perez won’t have to do much vetting to find a suitable challenger for her strap, as Shawn Michaels has instead booked a 20-women Battle Royal to make the decision via a contest of skill instead of politicking, with Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer, Valentina Feroz, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons, Lyra Valkyria, and Thea Hail all booked for the show.

Who should win the match? Well, there are certainly a number of interesting options, like having Gigi Dolin go over Jacy Jayne, giving another shot to Cora Jade, or having Nikkita Lyons duke it out for a shot with Zoey Stark, but for my money, nothing is more interesting than giving the rub to Indi Hartwell in what could be her final NXT title match before joining the rest of The Way on RAW. Hartwell has wrestled for NXT gold on six occasions, most recently at Vengence Day 2022 in a tag team loss to Toxic Attraction, and if she’s ever going to be elevated to the main roster, why not do so by putting over the next generation of NXT in the process?

Can #PrettyDeadly run the gauntlet and become No.1 Contenders for the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles? We find out THIS TUESDAY at #NewYearsEvil! 📺 8/7c on @USA_Networkpic.twitter.com/alleefnV4P — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2023

2. Pretty Deadly don’t win the #1 contender gauntlet match

As things presently stand, only one of the four teams have been announced for the #1 contenders gauntlet match at New Year’s Evil, Pretty Deadly. While HBK could use this mystery to fold some intrigue into the title picture, with a team from RAW and/or SmackDown very much in play for one of the mystery spots, Pretty Deadly held the straps from September through December and thus should be considered a favorite to secure a rematch against the team that beat them, right?

Not necessarily; if anything, the prospects of Pretty Deadly winning the Gauntlet might actually make the least sense, as it would limit the promotion’s options moving forward. Unless the other three teams are certified nothing burgers, without a legitimate contender amongst the three, giving another team a chance at the strap will provide the talent evaluators in the back with more chances to see their ascending talent against one of the best tag teams in the business and add just another footnote into New Day’s historic career.

Simply put: regardless of who wins, Pretty Deadly needs to lose.

Will @bronbreakkerwwe continue his reign as #WWENXT Champion or will The @GraysonWWE Effect take over Tuesday nights? It all goes down at #NewYearsEvil! 📺 8/7c on @USA_Networkpic.twitter.com/msi1pYtsVJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 6, 2023

1. Grayson Waller wins the NXT World Championship

Grayson Waller is, like, really good; he’s called himself a pillar of NXT, challenged Cody Rhodes multiple times to matches, drank from his boot after winning the Iron Survivor Challange, and even boldly declared that he doesn’t read fanmail, instead telling Steven Fall “I don’t need some 14-year-old kid to send me a letter going, ‘Grayson Waller, you’re so good.’ I know I’m good, lad.” – if that resume doesn’t justify a run with the NXT World Championship, what does?

Say what you will about Bron Breakker, that he’s the first legitimate championship-contender developed by NXT in some time, that he’s a generational talent, and that his championship run should go on forever, but eventually, someone has to beat him so he can become a star on RAW or SmackDown. Give Waller the win at New Year’s Evil in a controversial way – feet on the ropes during a pin? – and then let him fully cement his run at Vengence Day before Breakker leaves his boots in the center of the ring.