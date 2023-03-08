After officially announcing his decision to leave the indie world behind in pursuit of becoming the biggest luchador in the WWE Universe since Rey Mysterio, things have been quiet for Dragon Lee. Sure, he’s officially signed to the company, having reportedly agreed to a three-year contract that will balloon up to $250,ooo when he joins the main roster at some point in the future, but when would the younger brother of RUSH and Dralistico actually show up on NXT TV and what name would he be under when it happened?

Well, as it turns out, that day would be NXT Roadblock, and both his mask and moniker remained the same as his time in Ring of Honor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wow, that’s certainly going to take some getting used to, but why now? Well, according to Dave Meltzer, Lee has been dealing with visa issues that have to this point kept him in Mexico and unable to join NXT full-time. “I’m sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee (at NXT Vengeance Day),” Meltzer said via F4W. “But he’s having visa issues so he’s not there yet.”

When Will Lee actually debut in the ring? Only time will tell, unlike Karl Fredricks, who now wrestlers for the brand as Eddie Thorpe, it’s unlikely the 27-year-old will start off his run getting reps on NXT Level Up!, as he’s already a big enough star to deserve a spot on Stand and Deliver. No, Shawn Michaels would be wise to give Lee something big for his big match and show the NXT Universe what indie fans already know: Dragon Lee is one of the best wrestlers on the planet.