By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Welp, it officially took one match for Ring of Honor Final Battle to dissolve into controversy, which is a shame, because the match in question, A.R. Fox and Blake Christian against La Faccion Ingobernable’s RUSH and Dralistico, was, like, really good before it finished with a confusing spot that the crowd did not like at all.

Taking the ring to thunderous chants of “All Heart,” the nickname and mantra of Christian, the four veteran performers turned in the sort of high-flying spot-fest that some older fans may not appreciate but sure is an exciting way to open an eight-match card, with Fox specifically executing a back-and-forth flip fest attacking RUSH then Dralistico, then RUSH, then Dralistico, again, in a series of moves that had the crowd consistently on the edge of outright exploding with jubilant glee.

Surely regardless of which team won the match, the final rating would have four, maybe even five stars next to it due to the incredible efforts of the performers in the ring unless something goofy happened to muck it up in the end, which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened, as the referee counted three on a relatively non-descript top rope maneuver from Fox on Dralistico that even A.R. didn’t think would result in the pin and as a result, La Faccion stormed the ring to demand an explanation. RUSH, Dralistico, and even Jose the Assistant beat down Fox and Christian, with RUSH chocking the latter out with an extension chord, and in the end, their music played as they walked off the more formidable faction. Was this a mistake? Yes. Did it cloud an otherwise fantastic match? Yes, but hey, considering everyone in the ring but Dralistico is under contract in AEW/ROH, maybe TK can book a rematch of the Ring of Honor Final Battle bout on Dynamite or Rampage.