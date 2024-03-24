The NC State basketball team stopped the Oakland basketball team's potential Cinderella story dead in its tracks on Saturday night as the Golden Grizzlies failed to outscore the Wolfpack in overtime. The Oakland basketball program has been a favorite of hoops fans across the state of Michigan for the last two decades, led by venerable coach Greg Kampe, a longtime friend of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
On Saturday night, the Golden Grizzlies ran out of gas in the extra stanza as NC State basketball advanced to the Sweet 16, capping it all off with a raucous locker room celebration.
Oakland basketball had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2005, but Gohlke led them to the second round with a historic 10 three-pointer barrage on Thursday. The Golden Grizzlies' win over Kentucky was perfectly encapsulated by a ‘Holy Grail' of hoops excellence according to Kampe's recent comments.
Oakland Basketball Team Lauded for Gohlke's Heroics
Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe has coached at the Rochester, Michigan based university since 1984, making him the longest-tenured coach in college basketball. While he's never come close to an NCAA title, he has presided over plenty of thrilling runs in the Horizon League lately; and previously in the Summit League.
This season's Oakland University team captured the hearts and minds of millions, led by Gohlke and Michigan State transfer Rocket Watts among other unsung heroes. Fans reacted to their special tournament performance on X after their heartbreaking defeat.
Can we PLEASE give one more hand to Greg Kampe?
At Oakland since 1984. Even in a losing effort tonight, so much to be proud of for a deserving man. Great season, great career so far. pic.twitter.com/tqrTVW15TD
— T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) March 24, 2024
“Such a cool career,” one fan added.
“”As a Wolfpack fan who was sweating out every minute of that, I agree. The guy can flat out coach,” another fan added.
“I've always liked Kampe and his scheduling philosophy of anyone, anywhere, every year,” another fan added. “He's quite a character as well. Any other scenario I'd root for him.”
NC State Ends Kampe, Gohlke's Season
Oakland University got 30 points from Trey Townsend and 22 from Gohlke including eight rebounds in a losing effort on Saturday night against NC State basketball.
NC State University outscored the Grizzlies by a final tally of 13-7 in the overtime. The final score was 79-73 in favor of coach Kevin Keatts' team, which was led by 24 points from DJ Burns Jr. and 12 points by guard Michael O'Connell. The Grizzlies hit their fair share of three pointers on the night, but shot just under 37% from the field, failing to outscore their opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
With the 2023-2024 season now in the books, the Oakland University basketball team will return home to Oakland County, Michigan with their heads held high. They captured the attention of an entire nation en route to one of the most impressive performances from a mid-major team in recent memory.
Golden Grizzlies fans can rest assured that Gohlke and Kampe's team will feature prominently in the season-ending ‘One Shining Moment' montage when Championship Monday is finished. It won't include a banner, but it will serve as a timeless reminder of three of the most exciting three-day stretches in recent NCAA Tournament history.