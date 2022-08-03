Ohio State basketball has made the NCAA tournament in four of the last five years under the leadership of Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes are, naturally, looking to keep that run of success going. The Buckeyes landed a huge commitment from local 4-star recruit and power forward Devin Royal, as reported by On3.

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Devin Royal has announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Devin Royal, who attended Pickerington (Ohio) Central, opted to join Ohio State basketball over the likes of Michigan State, Marquette, Penn State and Alabama, among others. Pickerington Central is about a 30-minute drive from the Ohio State campus, meaning Royal won’t have to go too far for his next chapter.

Devin Royal is the no. 61 overall recruit in the 2023 class. He will join a couple of blue-chip prospects in four-star guard George Washington III (what a name!) and big man Austin Parks. It’s a pretty good haul for Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

One of the better power forward recruits in the nation, Royal averaged 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for All Ohio Red on the EYBL Circuit.

Royal had told On3 that Ohio State basketball envisioned a similar role for him to that of 2022 NBA Draft pick EJ Liddell. If that’s the case, then Royal will not only be in a good position to help the Buckeyes make some noise, but also have a bright future when it comes to the NBA.

It is certainly an exciting time to be an Ohio State basketball fan.