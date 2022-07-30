With star quarterback CJ Stroud projected to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes could be on the search for their future QB1. They may have found their guy in four-star recruit, Brock Glenn.

Brock Glenn committed to Ohio State on Saturday, choosing them over several other talented programs such as Florida State and LSU.

Glenn is currently heading into his senior season at Lausanne Collegiate School which is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Last season Glenn threw for 1,576 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added another three scores on the ground.

Glenn is currently rated as the 17th best quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite. Nationally, he is the 337th best player. In Tennessee, he is currently the eighth-ranked prospect.

When Glenn was asked about why he chose Ohio State, he spoke about their success in getting quarterbacks to the NFL. He stated, “Every year, they have a new quarterback going into the NFL. So that played a huge part in my decision because that’s the ultimate goal.”

Ohio State has also earned a commitment from the class of 2024 number one prospect, five-star Dylan Raiola.

Heading into this upcoming season, Ohio State will be led by CJ Stroud. But they also have a deep and talented depth chart. It currently consists of Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

One of Brown or McCord should be who takes over starting duties next season if Stroud were to depart. With them also having the commitment of Raiola in 2024, Glenn will have to fight for playing time in the future.