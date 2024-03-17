Ohio State basketball seems to have found their new coach. The Buckeyes are expected to promote interim coach Jake Diebler to full-time status, per ESPN. Diebler is succeeding Chris Holtmann, who was fired from the school midseason.
Diebler found success in his interim role. In his first game as head coach, Diebler led the Buckeyes to a victory over ranked Purdue. He finished his season winning six games for the Buckeyes, who had started a dismal 4-10 in Big Ten play through the first ten contests.
Ohio State basketball is quite familiar with Diebler. He joined Holtmann's staff in 2019, and worked as a video coordinator on Thad Matta's staff from 2014 through 2016. Diebler's brother played basketball for Ohio State, and finished his career as one of the school's all-time leading scorers. Diebler also was an assistant at Vanderbilt in his coaching career.
Chris Holtmann had success at Ohio State, but wasn't able to get the Buckeyes to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament in his tenure at the school. Diebler will be expected to win games in the NCAA tournament. This season, the Buckeyes are on the NCAA tournament bubble and wait on Selection Sunday to see if they are in the field.
Holtmann is now with DePaul after being let go in Columbus. Ohio State finished the season with a 20-13 record, despite having one of the younger rosters in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten is shaping to be a very interesting basketball conference moving forward. Ohio State and Michigan will both have new coaches next season, and several new schools are joining the league. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington will be Big Ten members for conference play in 2024-25.