The DePaul basketball team is currently one of the worst division one basketball programs in the country, and their season came to an end of Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Now that the season is over for the Blue Demons, they can begin their search for a new head coach. DePaul needs to make a good hire if they want to return to any level of competitiveness, and it sounds like they are targeting former Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann.
“BREAKING: DePaul has focused its search on former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, source told @TheFieldOf68,” Jeff Goodman said in a tweet. “Nothing is finalized yet, but signs are that it’s headed that way.”
Chris Holtmann was relieved of his Ohio State basketball head coaching duties earlier this season as the Buckeyes were not having a good year. Ever since he departed, however, they have played much better. Now, it is looking like Holtmann's next stop could be with the DePaul basketball team.
Holtmann has a lot of college coaching experience as he has been coaching at this level since 1998. He has coached for Geneva, Taylor, Gardner-Webb, Ohio, Butler and Ohio State. He was a head coach at only Gardner-Webb, Butler and Ohio State. His career coaching record is 247-166 and he is 7-7 in the NCAA Tournament.
DePaul is in desperate need of some success when it comes to their basketball program. The Blue Demons finished this season with a 3-29 overall record and a dreadful 0-20 mark in Big East conference play. They were not competitive and lost multiple games by more than 30 points.
The Blue Demons saw their season come to an end on Wednesday against Villanova basketball. The Blue Demons came into the game as 24-point underdogs, but they actually played their best game of the season and nearly pulled off an insane upset. DePaul led by two points with under 10 seconds left, but a late three from the Wildcats propelled them to a 58-57 win.
Now, the season is over, and DePaul is looking to finalize things with Holtmann soon.