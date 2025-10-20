Vanderbilt football fans stormed the field when their Commodores knocked off No. 10 LSU Saturday. But many wondered if Vandy needed to open the checkbook and pay a fine.

Turns out the school won't need to. Yet how did Vanderbilt dodge coughing up the big bucks? A conference release detailed how Vandy avoided busting out the wallet on Monday.

“The school must submit the plan to the Conference office in advance and communicate the policy to fans,” the conference wrote, per the release. “If all visiting team personnel and game officials are safely off the playing surface prior to fans entering the field or court, then the home institution may avoid the prescribed penalty.”

LSU personnel left the premises after taking the loss, leading to the field rush. Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals added how Vanderbilt would've paid a $500,000 fine if the fans violated the rule.

Vanderbilt now welcoming big guest Saturday

Vanderbilt has attracted national attention thanks to making AP Top 25 history for the school and Diego Pavia delivering field dynamics.

Now a massive guest is heading to Nashville Saturday.

ESPN College GameDay is heading to the Music City for the first time since 2008. Vandy welcomes nationally ranked Missouri — which now features the likes of Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and the rest of the CGD crew taking in the Vandy atmosphere.

The renowned pregame show will watch Vandy aim to ascend higher than its now No. 10 ranking. They'll also likely run into “Pavia for Heisman” signs — as the Vanderbilt dual-threat QB is sparking chatter for the coveted award.

Vanderbilt is 6-1 for the first time since 1950. The Commodores are officially three victories away from matching the school record of nine victories in the regular season. But can also pursue an unprecedented 10th before the Southeastern Conference (SEC) title game. The games and stakes only get larger in Nashville for the SEC's new top 10 representative.