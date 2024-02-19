In Diebler's first game as interim head coach, he knocks off the No. 2 Boilermakers.

The Ohio State basketball program fired Chris Holtmann last Wednesday due to the team having a stretch of disappointing seasons leading the way for interim head coach Jake Diebler taking the reins. However, his first game at the helm was against arguably the best team in the country in the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday, but it didn't matter as they pulled off the upset, 73-69.

Before the miraculous win, the Buckeyes had lost six of their last seven games, leading people to believe that it would be an easy win for Purdue, especially after firing their head coach. At the end, it was a mistake to underestimate them as the Ohio State basketball team played exceptionally well as Diebler called the them “a resillent group” according to ESPN.

“What a resilient group,” Diebler said. “We have some great young men in there who came together at a high level in the last few days in a way that I don’t know that any of us fully anticipated that level we could get to in a short amount of time. They deserve so much credit. I’m so very happy for them and proud of them.”

Diebler's “emotional” win to Purdue after firing of Holtmann

Diebler was candid to the media after the game about his coaching, even saying in some instances that maybe he was doing it “too hard.” He was approached by a member of the Ohio State basketball coaching staff and asked about it during the game, but the interim head coach admitted that he was nervous before the contest according to Sports Illustrated.

“I'm tired right now, I feel like I coached really — probably too hard in a couple instances,” Diebler said. “One of the guys on our staff comes up to me and is like, ‘Are you OK?' I'm like, ‘Yes, I'm fine, I'm fine.' He said, ‘Well you look a little flushed.' Well, I'm hot and I've been coaching hard. But, I was nervous going into this game. Just full transparency, I was nervous, absolutely.”

While upsets happen quite often in the world of college basketball, one in this type of situation is a rarity where a team that is projected to be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is defeated by a program that just fired their head coach. There is no doubt that it was an “emotional” time for Diebler after the game.