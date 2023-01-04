By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes secondary is set to undergo major changes before the start of next season. Through the transfer portal, Ohio State is set to lose a starter, while also gaining another.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Ohio State cornerback Jakailin “JK” Johnson would be entering the transfer portal.

Johnson, a former four-star cornerback, played a large role in the Ohio State secondary in 2022. In his second collegiate season, he appeared in 13 total games. He finished the season with 16 solo tackles and 20 total tackles.

Johnson, the 54th-ranked prospect in the class of 2021, will likely be one of the most sought-after defenders in the transfer portal.

With the loss of Johnson, Ohio State has already addressed the secondary. Through the transfer portal, they have landed Syracuse standout safety Ja’Had Carter.

Carter took to Twitter to announce his decision to join Ohio State.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult. I am and will always be grateful to Syracuse university, to all the coaches, faculty members, fans, and especially my teammates for making me a better man. With that being said after careful consideration and long discussions with family I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University.” wrote Carter.

During his time at Syracuse, Carter proved to be one of the best safeties in the nation. Over three seasons, he appeared in 30 total games. During this time, he recorded 136 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and seven defended passes.

The addition of Carter gives the Buckeyes yet another proven addition to its secondary. He will be a key factor in the defense next season.