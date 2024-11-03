One of Ohio State football's most vocal supporters is happy to see the team defeat Penn State. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated the Buckeyes' win over the Nittany Lions with a post on Instagram.

“Not so happy at all!” James said on social media, referencing Happy Valley, the home of Penn State football.

Ohio State kept its hopes alive of winning the Big Ten this season, with a hard-fought 20-13 win over the Nittany Lions. It was a devastating defeat for Penn State, who lost yet another game to Ohio State. Tensions were so high that Penn State fans yelled at Nittany Lions coach James Franklin after the game, and he yelled right back.

One person who isn't yelling is James, who is overjoyed with the victory. The NBA star and Ohio native frequently voices his support for the Buckeyes. He loves the program so much he said he was playing as Ohio State in the new EA Sports College Football video game.

Penn State is now 7-1 on the season after losing to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State can still make the College Football Playoff

The Buckeyes have a 7-1 record on the year, following the win over Penn State. Ohio State has had a tough last month of play, losing to Oregon and narrowly defeating Nebraska. A gritty road win in State College keeps the team in contention to win the Big Ten. Ohio State has a 4-1 record in the conference.

“This is going to build us moving forward,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said after defeating the Nittany Lions, per ESPN. “For our guys to get this win is going to go a long way.”

Ohio State football was favored to win the league, heading into the 2024 season. Several analysts including former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer praised this team's roster, and said it could be the most talented squad the program has had recently.

The Buckeyes are led by transfer quarterback Will Howard, who previously played for Kansas State. On the season, Howard has 1,977 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. The Buckeyes relied on their defense, however, to get past both Penn State and Nebraska. Howard struggled in the Penn State contest, including throwing a pick six.

“There's no great accomplishments that happen without adversity. That's life,” Day added. “When you get back up against the wall, you have to respond.

“These guys wanted it.”

Ohio State next plays Purdue on Saturday. LeBron James will surely once again be cheering on his team from afar.