Ohio State Football defensive end Zach Harrison’s wingspan measured in at 85.5 inches at the NFL Draft Combine, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote in a Thursday tweet.

He also measured in at 6-foot-5, 274 pounds, 36.25 inch-arms and 10-inch hands. According to the Draft Network, he measured in the 99th percentile for both arm length and wingspan.

Zach Harrison logged 97 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and 11 sacks in four seasons with Ohio State football. The former No. 12 player in the nation passed up offers from Michigan, Alabama, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Clemson and more when he enrolled with the Buckeyes in 2019.

The former five-star prospect out of Lewis Center, Ohio said he was excited to begin his NFL career and move away from the Columbus area for the first time, wrote Columbus Dispatch beat writer Bill Rabinowitz in a Wednesday article.

“I’m excited,” Zach Harrison said at the NFL Combine. “Just something new. I love Columbus. It’s always going to have a special place in my heart because it’s home. But I’m ready to spread my wings and get away from home and plant my roots somewhere else.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that Harrison had exceptional arm length and made well-timed challenges to bat down the pass, but struggles with rush transitions and counter quickness and lacks playmaking urgency in Harrison’s draft analysis.

“Harrison is big and long with the ability to neutralize base blocks as a 4-3 base end, but his gradual movement and lack of playmaking urgency limited his overall production,” wrote Zierlein. “Harrison has the physical tools to create occasional advantages early in the rush but needs to get better at capitalizing on them.

“His size and length will always be appealing, but a more fiery demeanor on the field might be needed to raise his status beyond rotational end.”