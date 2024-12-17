ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two conference champions hit the field as Ohio faces Jacksonville State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Jacksonville State prediction and pick.

Ohio-Jacksonville State Last Game – Matchup History

Ohio comes into the game at 10-3 on the year. They opened up with a loss to Syracuse before two wins and a loss to Kentucky. They would then open conference play with two wins before a 30-20 loss to Miami (OH). Ohio would win five straight to end the regular season, making it to the MAC title game. They would win that game 38-3 over Miami (OH). Still, they will be without their head coach Tim Albin as he has accepted the job at Charlotte. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State is 9-4 on the year. They opened up with three straight losses to start the year, including to MAC opponent Eastern Michigan. From there, they would win eight straight before losing to Western Kentucky in the last game of the year. They would get a rematch the next week in the C-USA Championship Game, beating Western Kentucky 52-12. They too will be without their head coach, as Rich Rodriguez has accepted the job at West Virginia.

Overall Series: These two schools have not faced before. Ohio is 7-8 all-time in bowl games, including winning their last five dating back to 2017. Jacksonville State won their only GBS bowl game, winning the New Orleans Bowl in overtime last year.

Here are the Ohio-Jacksonville State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Jacksonville State Odds

Ohio: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -152

Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Parker Navarro has led the way for Ohio this year. He has completed 176 of 267 passes for 2,169 yards and 12 scores. He has been intercepted ten times and sacked 15 times this year. Further, Navarro has also run for 943 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The top target in the passing game has been Coleman Owen. He has brought in 67 receptions on the year for 1,105 yards with eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chase Hendricks has 39 receptions for 453 yards and a score. Finally, Anthony Tyus has 13 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. He is also the main man in the backfield for Ohio. He has run 211 times for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. Further, Rickey Hunt Jr. has run for 362 yards and two scores this year.

Ohio is 12th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting eight in opponent yards per game. They are fifth against the run while sitting 46th against the pass. DJ Walker has been solid in the secondary. He has seven pass breakups and an interception this year. Tank Pearson has also been solid in the secondary while having six pass breakups and four interceptions. Finally, Bradley Weaver has eight sacks this year.

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Huff has led the offense for Jacksonville State. He has completed 157 of 259 passes for 2,179 yards this year. He has 13 touchdown passes but also has six interceptions. Huff has been sacked 16 times but has been great running the ball. He has 215 carries for 1,343 yards this year and 14 scores.

Cam Vaughn leads the receiving corps this year. He has 39 receptions for 620 yards and four scores. Michael Pettaway has also been solid. He has 25 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Brock Rechsteiner has 13 receptions for 205 yards on the year with two touchdowns. In the running game, Tre Stewart has led the way. He has 264 carries for 1,604 yards this year. He has also scored 23 times. Meanwhile, Andrew Paul has 156 yards and four scores on the ground.

Jacksonville State is 67th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 73rd in opponent yards. They are 58th against the pass while sitting 91st against the rush. Antonio Carter is tied for the team lead in tackles while having three pass breakups and an interception. Meanwhile, Leltia Hale has 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Final Ohio-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

The Ohio offense has been solid this year, sitting 41st in the nation in points per game, and having the 12th-best running attack. Jacksonville State struggled against the run this year and now is missing a bulk of their defense. Zecheriah Poyser led the defense in snap count and is transferring. Further, Fred Perry, Jabari March, and Fred Davis, all starters in the secondary are gone. Finally, Reginald Hughes, their top edge player is also out. Ohio is going to be able to run the ball well in this game, while it opened up for the pass. They also have a solid defense and will get the win in this one.

Final Ohio-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Ohio -3.5 (-102)