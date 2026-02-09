ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action this Monday as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next Eastern Conference tilt. The Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) will take on the Orlando Magic (27-24) as the two teams open their season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Bucks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, beating the Indiana Pacers 105-99 in their last outing. It's their third-consecutive victory after posting a 2-8 record over the previous 10 games, hoping to make a statement as double-digit underdogs in this one.

The Orlando Magic occupy the seven-spot in the Eastern standings, most recently beating the Utah Jazz 120-117 in their last game. They've also struggled with a 4-6 record in their last 10 heading into this one, hoping for their third-straight win during this current home stand.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. Magic Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +10.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 218.5 (-108)

Under: 218.5 (-112)

Bucks vs. Magic Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf – OUT) / Taurean Prince (neck – OUT)

Magic: Franz Wagner (high ankle – Questionable)

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 17-9 at home this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-17 on the road.

The Magic are 22-14 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 11-18 as underdogs.

The Magic are 20-31 ATS overall, 12-14 ATS at home. The Bucks are 22-28 ATS overall, 11-15 ATS on the road.

The Bucks are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Magic. The Magic are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Bucks are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Magic are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against the Magic.

The total has gone OVER in four of Orlando's last six games.

Keys to Bucks vs. Magic Matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for Milwaukee as they open their season series against the Magic, a serious loss given the front court size and scoring ability from Orlando. The Magic were down 17 points to the Utah Jazz in their last game, but slowly clawed back to win behind 23 points from Paolo Banchero. He should have another advantageous matchup in this game with Giannis out of the lineup, so expect another big game from the budding star as their second-best option Franz Wagner may be returning as well.

The Orlando Magic have gone a decent 12-13 without Franz Wagner in their lineup, but his availability in this game would put their chances over the top. He's averaging 22.2 PPG while adding 6.1 RPG and shooting 48.2% from the field. He's yet another matchup problem for the Bucks as he's capable of extending his scoring to all areas of the floor. Expect the Magic to continue leaning on Desmond Bane for their secondary scoring efforts as he's posted totals of 22-23-25-32 in four of his last five games.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are just 6-14 without Giannis Antetokounmpo in their lineup this season. Their last three consecutive wins have come against sub-.500 teams in the Bulls, Pelicans, and Pacers, so they'll certainly have a tougher task ahead of them in this one if they want to keep their winning streak alive. Expect Kevin Porter Jr. to lead their scoring efforts as he posted formidable totals of 18 and 23 over their last two games.

Still, with Jalen Suggs running point and the Bucks still struggling to find efficient scoring, the Magic should be in control of this game despite their lackluster record against the spread this season. They have, however, been extremely solid at home this season and if Paolo Banchero can create foul trouble for Milwaukee's Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma down low, they should be able to cruise to a decisive win.

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Orlando Magic are the rightful favorites heading into this game and the line may move in their favor if Franz Wagner is able to trend towards playing in this one. With him back in the starting lineup, the Magic are too deep with scoring from their starting lineup for Milwaukee to keep up without Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the third-worst rebounding team in the NBA at 41.0 RPG while the Orlando Magic are slightly better at 43.5 RPG. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, their rebounding efforts take a massive dip and it'll be tough to compete against the Magic on the glass through all four quarters.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread despite the Antetokounmpo injury. The Orlando Magic should be in line to win this game, but their record against the spread this season speaks for itself as they should be able to keep this one within double-digits by the final quarter.

Final Bucks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +10.5 (-110)