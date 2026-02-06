ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pacific Division rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings, will square off at Golden 1 Center on Friday night in their second meeting of the season. The first matchup went decisively to the Clippers, who cruised to a 131-90 victory on December 30. The Kings, meanwhile, enter this contest reeling. They most recently dropped a 129-125 decision to Memphis at home. That was despite a strong 24-point, 15-rebound performance from Domantas Sabonis. That defeat marked Sacramento’s 10th consecutive loss. It is the franchise’s longest winless stretch since April 1998.

Los Angeles is coming off a lopsided defeat of its own. They were routed 124-91 by Cleveland at Intuit Dome on Wednesday despite Kawhi Leonard’s 25-point effort. Even so, the Clippers remain in strong form within conference play. They have posted a 9-1 record over their last 10 such games. They’ll also be navigating this matchup with a reshaped frontcourt following the recent trade that sent Ivica Zubac elsewhere.

Clippers vs. Kings betting odds

Clippers: -3.5, -110

Kings: +3.5, -110

Over: 222.5, -110

Under: 222.5, -112

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Clippers vs. Kings key injuries

Clippers: F Isaiah Jackson (Not Injury Related), G Bennedict Mathurin (Not Injury Related), G Darius Garland (Toe), G Bradley Beal (Hip)

Kings: F Domantas Sabonis (Back), F Keegan Murray (Ankle)

Clippers vs. Kings betting trends

The Clippers and Kings have played each other 58 times since the 2010-11 season. Los Angeles has flat-out dominated those head-to-head matchups, 43-15. The Clippers have also won their last five meetings with the Kings. The last time Sacramento won was way back in early 2024, 109-95, at home. Entering this game, the Kings are reeling from 10 losses in a row. The last time they booked a W this season was against Washington in mid-January. As for the Clippers, they have also been on a bit of a slump, losing three of their last four games.

Several betting trends do indicate that the Kings could put up a good fight in this matchup:

Domantas Sabonis has recorded 10+ rebounds in each of his last 22 appearances against Pacific Division opponents.

Zach LaVine has scored 18+ points in each of his last 12 appearances against the Clippers.

Zach LaVine has recorded four or more rebounds in 14 of his last 15 appearances against the Clippers.

The Clippers have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games against Western Conference opponents.

2025 records:

Los Angeles: 23-27 straight up, 24-26 ATS; Sacramento: 12-40 straight up, 19-32-1 ATS

Over/Under:

Los Angeles 26-24; Sacramento, 25-27

Keys to Clippers vs. Kings matchup

Los Angeles Clippers

Let Kawhi cook:

Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear, averaging 27.6 PPG. The Kings defense ranks 27th in points allowed (120.5 PPG). As such, Leonard should have no trouble finding his spots. Sacramento lacks a true perimeter stopper with Murray sidelined. That should open the door for another high-efficiency night.

Dominate the interior:

With Sabonis questionable and Murray out, the Clippers need John Collins and Brook Lopez to control the glass. Los Angeles ranks near the bottom of the league in rebounding. That makes this an unusual opportunity to flip a weakness into an advantage.

Limit turnovers:

The Clippers have averaged 17.3 turnovers over their last three games. Sloppy ball security is the quickest way to keep an underdog alive. That's especially true for a team desperate to snap a losing streak.

Sacramento Kings

Bench spark:

With the starters shorthanded, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk need to provide high-energy scoring off the bench to keep pace with the Clippers' efficient shooting.

Force a perimeter game:

The Kings allow opponents to shoot nearly 50% from the field. They must tighten up the paint and force the Clippers to beat them from deep. Los Angeles ranks 21st in three-pointers made so far this season.

Capitalize on home court:

Despite their record, nine of Sacramento’s wins have come at home. An early run could energize the crowd and rattle a Clippers squad that sits below .500 on the road.

Clippers vs. Kings prediction and pick

The Kings are in a tailspin, and the loss of Murray removes their best young wing defender. Sure, the Clippers are on the road. Still, they have a clear talent advantage with Leonard and a massive defensive upgrade in Lopez anchoring the paint.

If Sabonis is limited or worse, sidelined, the interior matchup tilts even further toward Los Angeles. Sacramento’s recent defensive metrics and ATS struggles make it difficult to trust them, even at home.

Final score prediction: Clippers 117, Kings 109

Spread pick: Clippers -3.5

Over/Under pick: Over 222.5