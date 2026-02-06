ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 113 Main Card will get underway as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening bout in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Dustin Jacoby out of Colorado will take on Julius Walker out of Missouri in an exciting tilt. Check our UFC odds series for the Jacoby-Walker prediction and pick.

Dustin Jacoby (21-9-1) has gone 9-6-1 inside the UFC since debuting in 2011. After losing four of five fights during a tough skid, he's responded with back-to-back wins over Vitor Petrino and Bruno Lopes looking for his third-straight here. Jacoby stands 6-foot-3 with a 76-inch reach.

Julius Walker (7-1) has gone 1-1 since entering the UFC in 2025. Following a debut loss to Alonzo Menifield, Walker bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Raffael Cerqueira and will look to capitalize as the underdog here. Walker stands 6-foot-4 with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 113 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

UFC Vegas 113 Odds: Dustin Jacoby-Julius Walker Odds

Dustin Jacoby: -180

Julius Walker: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Dustin Jacoby Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bruno Lopes – KO (left hook, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Dustin Jacoby made quick work of his last opponent Bruno Lopes with a check left hook to end the bout in the first round. Facing a dangerous striker opposite of him, Jacoby did a great job managing the distance and slipping out of range and returning with a clean counter. He keeps his hooks sharp and can clearly generate a ton of knockout power with 14 KO's to show for it, so expect Jacoby to be seeking the knockout punch this time around once again.

Jacoby doesn't typically force his grappling on opponents, but does a great job reacting when his opponent initiates an exchange. He stays very heavy on top and makes great use of his sprawling techniques, so expect takedowns to be hard to come by for Julius Walker throughout this one.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Jacoby's game is his 57% striking defense rate as he's typically very hard to hit with clean shots. He makes great use of his shoulder guard and utilizes a ton of head movement, so expect him to frustrate his opponent if he's able to gauge the distance correctly and remain defensive on the feet.

Article Continues Below

Why Julius Walker Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Raffael Cerqueira – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Julius Walker put together an impressive and complete three rounds his last time out against Cerqueira, leading the striking total 96-30 and landing six of his attempted takedowns. Cerqueira had no answers from the varied offense of Walker, constantly grounded and beaten by the smothering pressure of Walker. His cardio has been a massive tool in the past and he should be looking to push the pace late into this fight.

While Walker is landing 4.33 significant strikes per minute compared to Jacoby's 5.37 per minute, Walker has been very precise with a 55% striking accuracy. He doesn't rush his offense and typically waits for opponents to overextend themselves before really opening up his striking. Along the fence, he's a huge threat to finish with his quick decision making and ability to hit the target when his opponent is backed up.

Walker will have the slightest of reach advantages and should be able to exploit it when Jacoby sticks his left hand out to create space. Walker should look for the front teep kick up the middle as Jacoby has left himself exposed in the past. Still, Walker will have to remain defensively sound as Jacoby will also be gauging the high head kick.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Julius Walker Prediction & Pick

This should be an extremely tense matchup as both fighters are capable of shutting the lights off with one strike. Dustin Jacoby has been particularly dangerous over his last few fights, his latest knockout looking extremely impressive with his form. Julius Walker comes in following a more complete performance and he'll need every bit of variability during this fight.

While Dustin Jacoby has been on a hot streak, Julius Walker seems to be the more complete fighter with his wrestling success and willingness to take the fight anywhere. He's also a very measured striker and should be able to withstand most of Jacoby's shot while remaining relatively unharmed.

For our final pick, we'll roll with Julius Walker to notch the close decision in what should be a very close back-and-forth fight.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Julius Walker Prediction & Pick: Julius Walker (+150)