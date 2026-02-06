ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Entering the final contest of a four-game homestand, the Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night. This is their second meeting this season. The first went the way of the Pistons 121-90 at this venue on January 5 behind Cade Cunningham's 29-point, 13-assist double-double. More recently, Detroit was shocked 126-117 by Washington at this venue despite Cunningham's 30-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist display in the absence of Tobias Harris.

That result snapped a six-game winning streak in conference play. Meanwhile, New York defeated Denver 134-127 after double-overtime at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. That was behind Jalen Brunson's 42-point, eight-rebound (season-high), nine-assist, five-triple display and Karl-Anthony Towns’ 24-point, 12-rebound outing. The Knicks have now won eight straight.

Knicks vs. Pistons betting odds

Knicks: -1.5, -105

Pistons: +1.5, -115

Over: 222.5, -108

Under: 222.5, -112

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Knicks vs. Pistons key injuries

Knicks: F OG Anunoby (Toe), G Josh Hart (Ankle), C Cade Cunningham (Eye), G Miles McBride (Abdomen), G Jose Alvarado (Not Injury Related)

Pistons: F Tobias Harris (Hip), C Jalen Duren (Knee), F Dario Saric (Not Injury Related), F Tolu Smith (Calf)

Knicks vs. Pistons betting trends

The Knicks and Pistons have played each other 58 times since the 2010-11 season. New York has had the edge in that head-to-head matchup, 35-23. The Pistons, though, have won two of their last three meetings, including a 121-90 drubbing of the Knicks in early January. Entering this game, though, the Knicks are also the much hotter team. They have won eight straight games, including big wins against the Nuggets, Raptors, Sixers, and Lakers. As for the Pistons, they just saw their three-game win streak snapped by the Washington Wizards, 126-117.

Several betting trends do indicate that an upset might be in the works for this matchup:

Josh Hart has recorded six or more rebounds in each of his last 14 appearances against the Pistons.

The Knicks have covered the spread in each of their last eight games.

Cade Cunningham has scored 21+ points in each of his last 13 appearances against the Knicks.

OG Anunoby has scored 20+ points in each of the Knicks' last six games against teams that held a winning record.

2025 records:

New York: 34-18 straight up, 29-22-1 ATS; Detroit: 37-13 straight up, 26-24 ATS

Over/Under:

New York 26-25-1; Detroit, 21-28-1

Keys to Knicks vs. Pistons matchup

New York Knicks

Article Continues Below

Manage the fatigue:

Wednesday’s double-overtime thriller took a toll. Brunson logged heavy minutes, and several starters pushed past normal workloads. Add travel plus Detroit’s pace, and fourth-quarter legs become a legitimate concern.

Exploit the interior:

If Duren and Harris are limited, the Knicks must pound the paint early. Towns’ ability to stretch or punish inside could force Detroit into smaller lineups or early foul trouble.

Bench production without McBride:

Miles McBride’s absence leaves a defensive and energy void. Newly acquired Jose Alvarado becomes vital. Fans should expect ball pressure, deflections, and tempo-shifting plays when Brunson rests.

Detroit Pistons

Cade’s efficiency:

Cunningham has been elite all season, but this matchup is brutal. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges form one of the league’s nastiest perimeter defensive tandems. Cunningham must counter with playmaking-finding shooters like Duncan Robinson will be key.

Protect the glass:

New York ranks among the league’s top rebounding teams. If Duren is limited, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson must gang-rebound to prevent second-chance points.

Capitalize on home court:

Detroit’s energy at Little Caesars Arena is real. Pushing pace against a fatigued Knicks squad could tilt the game late.

Knicks vs. Pistons prediction and pick

Despite the Knicks' incredible eight-game win streak, this is a classic schedule trap. New York is coming off an emotionally and physically draining double-OT win. They now travel to face the East’s top-tier home team.

Detroit, meanwhile, enters motivated after a letdown loss to Washington. Expect a sharper defensive effort and more urgency from the opening tip.

Final score prediction: Pistons 115, Knicks 110

Spread pick: Pistons +1.5

Over/Under pick: Over 222.5