NBA Tuesday is back in full swing as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Western Conference tilt. The Los Angeles Clippers (25-27) face the Houston Rockets (32-19) in their third game of the season, their series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Clippers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are tenth in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96 for their second-straight win. With a 6-4 record over their last 10 games, they continue their climb towards .500 as they adjust to life without James Harden.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the Western standings following a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. They're a solid 8-4 over their last 12 games and are looking finishing strong before All-Star Weekend as the convincing favorites at home here.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +7.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets: -7.5 (-115)

Over: 211.5 (-108)

Under: 211.5 (-112)

Clippers vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / Darius Garland (toe – OUT)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 17-6 at home this season. The Los Angeles Clippers are 12-16 on the road.

The Rockets are 29-17 as betting favorites. The Clippers are 9-16 as underdogs.

The Rockets are 23-28 ATS overall, 8-15 ATS at home. The Clippers are 25-27 ATS overall, 14-14 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games against one another. The Rockets are 6-4 ATS in those meetings.

The Clippers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The Rockets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Clippers' last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Houston's last 20 games.

Keys to Clippers vs. Rockets Matchup

Both of these teams have gone back and forth all season with Houston winning the first meeting 115-113 at home, the Clippers taking the second game 128-108 on their home floor. They'll meet for a back-to-back series from Houston to close their overall season series as the Rockets come into both games with the stern advantage. While the Clippers have been fine thus far since trading away James Harden, the Rockets pose a number of matchup problems now that Ivica Zubac is gone as well.

Kevin Durant should be matched up by Kawhi Leonard on the defensive end, but the size of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. for the Rockets inside will certainly cause issues against the defensive efforts of Brook Lopez and John Collins. Expect the Clippers' bigs to grow frustrated quickly with Smith's rebounding and Sengun's ability to hurt them from the free throw line.

Still, Kris Dunn offers a balanced, veteran game plan from the point guard position as they wait for Darius Garland to heal and make his Clippers' debut. Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points to beat the Timberwolves, a clear sign that this offense will run through him before Garland gets healthy. We've seen Leonard carry a team in San Antonio and Toronto in the past, so don't be surprised if the Clippers see success in shifting the sole scoring responsibilities to the future Hall-of-Famer.

Despite this, the Rockets are still the much deeper team at this point and have seen massive games from their bench players and players stepping up into more prominent positions. Reed Sheppard has been a massive spark plug for them off the bench with 16 points and six assists in his last outing. Amen Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end this season, averaging 1.4 steals per games and recording the highest assist totals of his career at 5.5 per game.

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

This has been a close series all season and the Rockets barely scraped by in their initial win over the Clippers. The Clippers, of course, are without two of their key playmakers in James Harden and Ivica Zubac, so expect a consistent and active scoring attack from Kawhi Leonard coming off a 41-point game.

The Rockets should be able to offer some resistance against Kawhi Leonard with a great defender like Amen Thompson guarding him, but their depth and scoring off the bench will be the real difference for them in this game. The Rockets have too many options for the Clippers to cover all bases, all while Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun will be attacking them in all three levels.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Houston Rockets to cover the spread at home. This conservative total seems too low as Kawhi Leonard will have a huge impact on the scoring in this game.

Final Clippers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -7.5 (-115); OVER 211.5 (-108)