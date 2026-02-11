ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this divisional tilt. The New York Knicks (34-20) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (30-23) as the two teams conclude their season series, Philadelphia leading 2-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-76ers prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference following their 137-134 loss to the Indiana Pacers. They've been one of the league's hottest teams with nine wins over their last 11 games.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the Eastern standings following their most recent 135-118 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. They're still a positive 6-4 over their last 10 games and hope to head into the All-Star break with a few more wins as the near-even road favorites here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +2.5 (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. 76ers Key Injuries

New York: OG Anunoby (toe – OUT) / Miles McBride (core – OUT)

Philadelphia: Dominick Barlow (illness – Questionable) / Joel Embiid (knee – Questionable) / Quentin Grimes (illness – Questionable) / Paul George (suspension – OUT)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Philadelphia 76ers are 15-13 at home this season. The New York Knicks are 13-13 on the road.

The 76ers are 22-7 as betting favorites. The Knicks are 3-6 as underdogs.

The 76ers are 30-23 ATS overall, 13-15 ATS at home. The Knicks are 30-25 ATS overall, 10-16 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the 76ers.

The Knicks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

The 76ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the last five meetings between the Knicks and 76ers.

Keys to Knicks vs. 76ers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers own a 2-1 lead over the Knicks on the season series, but each team has won their respective games on the road during this series. Both teams are typically strong at home, but there's been something about the road underdogs coming out on top throughout this series. Per trends, the Knicks should be in-line to cover the short betting spread on the road and actually opened this line as 1.5-point betting favorites. The line has flipped to the 76ers as the favorites thanks to New York's upset loss to the Pacers last night.

For Philadelphia, the availability of either Dominick Barlow or Joel Embiid will be crucial to their success in this one. Barlow has emerged as a huge rebounding asset for the 76ers and is presence around the rim is quickly seeing him turn into a reliable paint scorer since his signing. Without Mitchell Robinson on the floor for the Knicks, the 76ers could have the interior advantage given their size.

The Knicks may have stumbled in their last game, but it doesn't take away from the fact they've been extremely hot up to the loss and Jalen Brunson still managed 40 points and eight assists. The glaring issue was the 18 bench points from the Knicks, nowhere near the 43 points coming from the Indiana bench. Their starting unit is one of the best in the league when healthy, but the Knicks will have to find continuity with their bench players out on the floor.

This matchup will still come down to Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Maxey and which player can be more productive off the pick-and-roll situations. The Knicks should be motivated to bounce back after the loss, but the 76ers will be playing at home with an added day of rest opposite the traveling Knicks on a back-to-back. Don't be surprised if Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe start this game hot and get the Sixers out to a quick first-half lead.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The series has been back-and-forth all season and it's been the road team rising to the occasion each time throughout these three games. The Knicks opening as road favorites is extremely telling and this games should come down to the wire.

The Knicks seemed to have really figured things out heading into the all-star break and I expect that momentum to continue rolling on the road here. Jalen Brunson should be in-line for another big performance and while the 76ers should lead for most of this game, expect a redeeming performance from the Knicks bench in this one. Let's roll with the Knicks to cover and the total to slightly hit over.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +2.5 (-115); OVER 223.5 (-110)